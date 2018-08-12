PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Philip Day, the retail billionaire and one of the losing bidders for House of Fraser, has urged its new owner Mike Ashley to "do the right thing" and pay all its suppliers and concession holders in full because he clinched the deal so cheaply. bit.ly/2KN9SIT

- Robert Halfon, a senior Tory MP, has called for an independent fuel price watchdog amid concerns that the proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.33 billion) merger of Asda and J Sainsbury Plc will push up the cost of petrol and diesel. bit.ly/2vFW0vb

The Guardian

- Companies are suffering from a "supply shock" as fewer EU citizens come to the UK and companies struggle to fill vacancies, according to a survey of 2,000 employers. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development said the number of applicants per vacancy had fallen since last summer across all levels of skilled jobs. bit.ly/2P14m8N

- Spending in the shops fell in July according to Visa Inc , in another blow for Britain's struggling high streets. Visa said that despite hopes that the heatwave could lift retailers, spending was down 0.9 percent in July compared with the same month a year ago. bit.ly/2MFLRoZ

The Telegraph

- A closely guarded report into the doomed audit of BHS has accused PricewaterhouseCoopers of making "incomplete, inaccurate and misleading" statements about the retailer's ability to keep going just before it was sold off for 1 pound. bit.ly/2MjyJsA

- Theresa May must slash "absurdly high" stamp duty and abandon affordable housing targets to get Britain building, Boris Johnson said, as he brands housing "the single biggest and most urgent crisis". bit.ly/2MalOdc

Sky News

- More than 100 parliamentary seats that backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum have flipped to support staying in the EU, according to a major new poll. bit.ly/2nxdGVn

- The deputy mayor of Greater Manchester has described cancellations to Northern Rail services for a third Sunday running as "chaotic and unacceptable". bit.ly/2w1VW8n

The Independent

- Theresa May has unveiled a 100 million pounds government fund in an attempt to eradicate rough-sleeping in England within the next decade. ind.pn/2MfE0Cc