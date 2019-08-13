PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britons are pessimistic about the prospects for the economy but are happier than they were a year ago and remain confident about their personal finances. They are also more satisfied and feel that their lives are worthwhile, according to the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2YYhjrY

Talks are under way with its bondholders over a further 150 million pound ($181 million) cash injection to ensure that Thomas Cook Group Plc does not run out of cash over the coming winter. bit.ly/2YTKGvq

The Guardian

More than 50 major British retailers, including Marks and Spencer Group Plc, Harrods and Iceland, have demanded tax cuts from the government to safeguard the future of the high street amid intense pressure from online rivals. bit.ly/2ZUEdO8

National Grid Plc had experienced three blackout "near-misses" in as many months before Friday's major outage left almost a million homes in the dark and forced trains to a standstill around UK. bit.ly/2YWgrnz

The Telegraph

The UK government's rail lifeboat is tracking up to six franchises amid fears operators could soon hand back the keys – putting a quarter of the train network at risk of renationalisation. bit.ly/2ZXFVya

Traders have increased short bets against the pound to the highest level in more than two years as the currency slumped to a 10-year low against the euro on Monday. bit.ly/2ZWUiCU

Sky News

United States is "ready to negotiate" a sector by sector trade deal with the UK in order to get an agreement as soon as Britain has left the European Union, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has said. bit.ly/2YWeAz7

National Grid Chief Executive John Pettigrew has defended the firm's handling of a major power cut that brought widespread disruption last week - and denied claims that he was on holiday at the time. bit.ly/2Z8jUzG

The Independent

British students will owe a staggering 8.6 billion pounds in interest alone on their loans within five years, government figures show – almost double the current debt. bit.ly/2Z00jRP ($1 = 0.8278 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)