PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc is promising to pay suppliers and concessionaires to House of Fraser only for goods sold since Friday, when the sportswear retailer took over the department stores. bit.ly/2B5Cu0w

- Liam Fox's trade department has attempted to bury the hatchet with Britain's ports and shipping industries with talks over new government funding. bit.ly/2B9zzDU

The Guardian

- The amount polluters pay for emitting carbon in the European Union has hit a 10-year high, in a blow for coal power station owners and a boost for renewable energy. bit.ly/2KPuaBs

- A TV advertising campaign to warn the public about pension scams is being launched by UK regulators as new figures showed that victims were losing an average of 91,000 pounds ($116,106.90) each. bit.ly/2B5SG1N

The Telegraph

- Insurer esure Group Plc is in advanced talks to be taken over by Bain Capital for 1.2 billion pounds, putting its millionaire founder in line for a gigantic windfall months after he ruled out a deal. bit.ly/2KMct5S

- Netflix Inc's Chief Financial Officer David Wells is set to step down after 14 years at the company and eight years in the role. bit.ly/2P5j3HO

Sky News

- Major airlines including Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd and British Airways have hit out at Border Force after passport control queues at Heathrow Airport reached as long as two and a half hours in July. bit.ly/2B9EtRk

- Turkey's central bank said it is ready to take "all necessary measures" to ensure financial stability. bit.ly/2KPgbvu

The Independent

- Elon Musk has said that his plan to take Tesla Inc private was based on the assumption that it would be financed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. ind.pn/2KMxRaZ ($1 = 0.7838 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)