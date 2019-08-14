PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before seeing any other European leaders to "send a signal" to them at the G7 summit in France next week. bit.ly/2H063B5

Asset Life, an unregulated firm that raised money for investments by selling high-interest bonds, fell into administration last month, The Times has learnt. bit.ly/2ZZQxfP

The Guardian

Campaigners and unions have warned that ever higher train fares risk driving passengers off the railway, as a fresh increase of about 2.9% is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday and after a decade when fares have risen at double the rate of wages. bit.ly/2ZZPJHP

Lettings agency Lifestyle Club Ltd, which posed as a membership club to dodge tenancy laws, has been fined more than 40,000 pounds ($48,216.00) in the first prosecution of its kind in the UK. bit.ly/2Z477d8

The Telegraph

The UK government has asked industry groups to come up with "creative and practical" ways to help businesses prepare for a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2Z1YHmH

Fears are growing that the jobs miracle could be close to its end as unemployment edged up in June, the number of vacancies slid and productivity took its biggest plunge since 2013. bit.ly/2ZZz9rv

Sky News

The United States is to delay imposing 10% tariffs on a number of Chinese products including laptops and phones until December - helping Wall Street shares bounce back after a big sell-off. bit.ly/2Z4zd8m

The embattled fund manager Neil Woodford's Woodford Investment Management is expected to reach an agreement this week to sell its roughly 40% shareholding in Accelerated Digital Ventures to fellow investor Legal & General Group Plc. bit.ly/2Z4mh2e

The Independent

Almost 30 local parties in Britain are demanding that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn "support revoking Article 50 if necessary to prevent no deal", in motions being submitted to the Labour Party conference in September. bit.ly/2ZYKLvb