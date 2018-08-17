FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers (NOTE: Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy):
    
    
    The Times
    - The heatwave and World Cup boosted consumer spending in
the United Kingdom last month, giving the pound a much-needed
lift, according to the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2PhbMF8
    - School leavers are being failed by the government's
apprenticeship levy because fewer are getting the training they
need than before the scheme came into force, employers in
Britain have said. bit.ly/2PhUF6e
 
      
    The Guardian
    - House of Fraser, which is owned by Sports Direct
International Plc        , is cancelling all online orders and
refunding thousands of customers potentially millions of pounds,
after a dispute with its warehouse operator held up deliveries.
bit.ly/2PgxgSv  
    - Michael Gove, the environment secretary, is due to confirm
plans to ban the sale of the most-polluting fuels for domestic
wood burners in an attempt to cut harmful emissions. bit.ly/2PhcX7w
 
        
    The Telegraph
    - Debenhams Plc         will slash up to 90 jobs as the
struggling department store chain pursues cost savings across
its fashion and home departments. bit.ly/2PdvMZc
    - The boss of a Kazakhstan-based mining company is being
summoned to appear before a London court, after failing to turn
up to questioning by the UK's Serious Fraud Office. bit.ly/2PkANzk
 
    
    Sky News
    - An investigation has been launched into concerns social
media stars are not properly declaring when they have been paid
to endorse goods and services. bit.ly/2PgvDnH
 
    - Peter Long, chairman of the ailing estate agent
Countrywide Plc        , is facing the humiliation of a second
massive shareholder revolt in as many months over a pay row
which could hand its top three executives more than 20 million
pounds. bit.ly/2PgXsMC
    
    The Independent
    - Virgin Media Ltd, which is owned by Liberty Global Plc
         , has announced price hikes for its cable service,
which includes broadband, TV and fixed-line phones, which will
affect 5 million customers. ind.pn/2PgVTOY
   

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
