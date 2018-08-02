PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A former chairman of the Conservative Party, Grant Shapps, resigned from a role with blockchain startup Openbrix as a report suggested that he had not disclosed that he could benefit financially from advising the business. bit.ly/2LTPcnb

- Facebook Inc has been accused of failing to tackle serious risks to children while introducing tools to help people limit their time on the site. bit.ly/2v6HuMM

The Guardian

- C.banner, the Hong Kong-listed owner of Hamleys said on Wednesday that a dive in its own share price meant plans to raise 150 million pounds ($196.89 million) to invest in the struggling House of Fraser department store group had been "rendered impracticable and inadvisable". bit.ly/2v9hzE3

- The Gambling Commission will have powers to impose unlimited fines from October for promotional campaigns that appeal to children or glamorise gambling. bit.ly/2LQVh3E

The Telegraph

- Google is launching a censored version of its search engine in China that will block access to sites including the BBC. bit.ly/2KjtHHm

- Law firm Allen & Overy LLP has been sharply criticised by members of parliament for making "a nonsense" of gender pay gap reporting by failing to include the effect of 1.5 million pounds payouts to senior partners. bit.ly/2LTJz8A

Sky News

- The Football Association said it is preparing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup. bit.ly/2Kfu5Xy

- The Co-operative Group Ltd is exploring a sale of its general insurance operations for about 300 million pounds ($393.78 million) amid accelerating changes to the industry's distribution model. bit.ly/2LQTbRk

The Independent

- E.On SE will cut 500 jobs in the UK as the energy market changes at an "unprecedented rate" and remains "increasingly competitive", the gas and electricity supplier said. ind.pn/2Mefv4w

- Pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA has been stockpiling drugs in UK as fears mount over a no-deal Brexit. ind.pn/2KhMVgN

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)