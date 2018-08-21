PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Hospitals are in danger of running out of drugs in a chaotic no-deal Brexit, National Health Service (NHS) trusts have privately warned. bit.ly/2wkLFEK

The Guardian

- Greece has turned the page to become "a normal" member of the single currency, European Union authorities in Brussels declared as the country finally exited its eight-year bailout programme. bit.ly/2Bpbh97

- The Labour party has condemned proposals by former Lehman Brothers staff to hold a reunion to mark the tenth anniversary of the firm going bust - a defining moment in the 2008 financial crisis. bit.ly/2Bu4Npr

The Telegraph

- Communications regulator Ofcom has started an investigation into potential cartel activity in the business parcel delivery sector. bit.ly/2MrHbXx

- KPMG's reputation has been dealt another blow after being fined 3 million pounds ($3.83 million) for misconduct over the way it handled its relationship with British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc. bit.ly/2wgpO1b

Sky News

- Jeremy Hunt will use his first speech as foreign secretary to call for further sanctions on Russia in response to the Salisbury novichok poisonings. bit.ly/2wfdjTh

The Independent

- The British government is ending funding for aid programmes in rebel-held Syria as President Bashar al-Assad moves to crush the last opposition stronghold in the war-torn country. ind.pn/2Bq0484