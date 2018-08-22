PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The BBC is planning to spend nearly a quarter of a billion pounds on taxis and hotel rooms for staff in the next seven years, documents have shown. bit.ly/2MBnMD1

- Martin Walker, UK equities fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, the third largest shareholder in J Sainsbury Plc , has backed its proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.30 billion) merger with Asda. bit.ly/2w02hls

The Guardian

- UK and the European Union (EU) have agreed to hold "continuous" Brexit talks after a cool encounter between lead negotiators in Brussels appeared to yield little progress. bit.ly/2w4vvzL

- Britain would face labour shortages in London and the southeast from a no-deal Brexit, according to a report calling for the government to extend freedom of movement for EU migrants to protect the wider economy. bit.ly/2MK9obo

The Telegraph

- House of Fraser's flagship store on London's Oxford Street has been saved from closure by new owners Sports Direct International Plc. bit.ly/2MKbkRh

- British pharmacy Superdrug has advised thousands of its online customers to change their passwords after hackers attempted to blackmail the high street retailer, claiming to have stolen personal information on thousands of people. bit.ly/2w2dnGR

Sky News

- British outsourcing company Capita has poached the finance chief of bus and train company Go-Ahead Group to become its new CFO, Sky News has learned. bit.ly/2w4J81S