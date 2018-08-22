PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Preparations for a $2 trillion listing of Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco have ceased as the kingdom shelves indefinitely its plans for the world's biggest initial public offering. A source told The Times that work by advisers had ceased as they had simply "run out of things to do" in the absence of a decision by Riyadh to proceed. bit.ly/2N82zNT

- Brussels is being irresponsible by refusing to help to limit the impact of a no-deal Brexit, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab will say on Thursday, as he raises the stakes by releasing detailed contingency plans for a disorderly split. bit.ly/2NcQwie

The Guardian

- Superdrug has advised its online customers to change their passwords after the high street chain was targeted by hackers claiming to have stolen the personal details of thousands of people. bit.ly/2N832zD

- Replacing Prime Minister Theresa May with former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, or other putative leadership candidates, would not boost the Conservative party's chances of winning the next election, a poll has suggested. bit.ly/2NcW4Jx

The Telegraph

- Outsourcer Capita Plc has hired Go-Ahead Group Plc finance boss Patrick Butcher as its chief financial officer and he is due to join the company at the end of the year. bit.ly/2NaifAh

Sky News

- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will outline plans on Thursday for a major overhaul of the BBC as he calls for "bold, radical thinking on the future of our media". bit.ly/2N7tObu

- Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to sell and leaseback its new headquarters in a boost for London as Britain leaves the European Union. bit.ly/2NaswfJ