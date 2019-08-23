PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug. 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the Irish backstop was "indispensable" as he warned the prime minister not to expect major changes to the Brexit deal negotiated by Theresa May. bit.ly/2ZgpeB1

- Sunderland hopes to conclude a deal within a fortnight with Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek, the principals of MSD Capital, a private investment firm that manages the capital of Michael Dell and his family. bit.ly/2MwSDRu

The Guardian

- More than 100,000 Royal Mail Plc workers are expected to vote on whether to strike over grievances about job security, an alleged culture of bullying, and the terms and conditions of their employment. bit.ly/2ZmKLUm

- Mark Thomson, the director general of HM Passport Office (HMPO) and UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), will be replaced in March and then take on a number of advisory roles and non-executive directorships. bit.ly/30rNspf

The Telegraph

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered ministers to draw up a new Irish border policy to ensure the UK leaves the European Union with a deal in 10 weeks' time. bit.ly/30q0kw9

- British PM Boris Johnson has been warned by senior Brexiteers including David Davis that they might not support his exit deal if he only succeeds in stripping out the Northern Ireland backstop. bit.ly/30q0Qu5

Sky News

- Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc listed on London's junior AIM stock market, will announce that Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey is stepping down two years after its flotation. bit.ly/30qGvo9

- The European Union is reportedly weighing plans for a 100 billion euro ($110.80 billion) fund that it hopes will fuel promising European technology companies and stave off competition from larger Chinese and U.S.-based rivals. bit.ly/30r8tAo

The Independent

- After suffering a fall in sales in the past three months, UK supermarket chain WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc said it will close four stores that were part of a constant review of its portfolio of 494 stores. bit.ly/2zdxAdU ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)