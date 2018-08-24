PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Executives at Britain's largest accounting firms are holding last-minute talks to try to agree proposals to reform the industry and halt a review by the competition regulator Competition and Markets Authority. bit.ly/2Ndyv3p

The Guardian

- Bots and Russian trolls spread misinformation about vaccines on Twitter, according to a new study. bit.ly/2NhIo0c

The Telegraph

- The proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.30 billion) merger between Asda and J Sainsbury Plc is being formally investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority. bit.ly/2BSV2S7

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has struck a deal with Irish pilots, raising hopes that future pan-European industrial action can be averted. bit.ly/2BI1Gua

Sky News

- Duncan Bannatyne, the former Dragons' Den investor‎, has revived plans to cash in on the growth of his hotels-to-gyms empire by hiring DC Advisory to field offers for a stake in the Bannatyne Group. bit.ly/2BEIHkk

- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc has said it will launch its online retail bank Marcus in UK in the coming weeks. bit.ly/2BDw4Wu

The Independent

- UK expats living in Europe face losing access to their pensions and other financial services in the event of a no-deal Brexit, unless the EU takes action, the government has said. ind.pn/2o52lMs

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)