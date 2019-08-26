PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Dutch government is in talks with 325 British-based companies that are considering relocating after Brexit, according to a report from The Times. bit.ly/2HEm3Jt

MJR Group, which promotes 2,000 shows a year and owns four venues including Tramshed in Cardiff and The Mill in Birmingham, has been bought by the Australian ticket promoter TEG. bit.ly/2HqjeeF

The Guardian

Boris Johnson has played down the prospects of striking a trade agreement with Donald Trump within 12 months, saying that timetable was "tight" and would require flexibility from the United States. bit.ly/2Hqgqyi

A tremor of magnitude 2.1 has been recorded at the UK's only active fracking site, the largest detected at the facility. The energy firm Cuadrilla said the "micro-seismic event" at its site near Blackpool had occurred at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday. bit.ly/2HpyuIQ

The Telegraph

Barclays PLC investors have urged corporate raider Ed Bramson to "give up" his battle against the bank after it emerged last week that he planned to continue fighting for an overhaul. bit.ly/2HqmUgr

Fashion website Boohoo Group PLC has parted ways with Karen Millen's top team including Chief Executive Beth Butterwick just weeks after buying the upmarket brand out of administration. bit.ly/2Hq42Oy

Sky News

Boris Johnson has told Sky News the chances of a Brexit deal are "improving" now that his messages on the 39 billion pounds ($47.88 billion) divorce bill and Irish border backstop have "landed" with EU leaders. bit.ly/2Zq4WRE

Adam Farkas, the executive director of the European Banking Authority (EBA) since 2011, is in advanced negotiations to become chief executive of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME). bit.ly/2ZuWuk9

The Independent

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the BBC should "cough up" the 745 million pounds ($914.64 million) annual cost of maintaining free TV licences for all over-75's. bit.ly/2Zprull ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)