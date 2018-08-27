PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Ellesmere Port car factory could become the production centre for Vauxhall electric cars, saving a thousand jobs and perhaps creating hundreds more. The Peugeot and Citroen giant Groupe PSA is to announce a step up in its electrification plans before the Paris motor show at the end of September. bit.ly/2MNY7Hh

- A wave of strikes that hit three North Sea platforms over the summer may be a sign of things to come as more disputes brew over working hours, a leading union has warned. bit.ly/2MSopYV

The Guardian

- Holidaymakers complained to Thomas Cook Group Plc about conditions at an all-inclusive hotel in Egypt before two Britons suddenly died there last week, but say they were assured nothing was wrong. bit.ly/2wddWhg

- The controversial ticketing website Viagogo is preparing to move much of its UK workforce to New York, as it explores US expansion. The move comes at a time when the company faces multiple investigations into its affairs in Europe. bit.ly/2MUrfMX

The Telegraph

- The UK is set to miss out on as much as 500 million pounds ($637.65 million) worth of recyclable paper ­exports and has been sending more waste to incinerators and landfill sites after China tightened restrictions on imported refuse. bit.ly/2whwrAX

- Facebook Inc has begun to rank British news organisations based on an opaque "trust score", leading to changes in ­online audiences for some publishers. bit.ly/2whiPps

Sky News

- Wonga, the payday lender which was once one of Britain's fastest-growing consumer finance companies, is on the brink of collapse this weekend following a deluge of customer compensation claims. bit.ly/2wnBD6D

The Independent

- Plane maker Boeing Co is actively working on technology that would remove the need for two pilots in the cockpits of its passenger jets. ind.pn/2wdgUC2