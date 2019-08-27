PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Daily Mail and General Trust has agreed to sell its energy information company Genscape to the owner of Wood Mackenzie, an oil industry consultancy, for $364 million. bit.ly/2ZtgJCH

- A survey conducted by the Confederation of British Industry has found that uncertainties over Brexit have stifled Britain's services sector, with confidence and profits falling. bit.ly/2ZwUkEu

The Guardian

- A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near gas exploration firm Cuadrilla Resources's site in northwest England on Monday morning and is believed to be the biggest fracking-related tremor seen in Britain. bit.ly/2ZvEzxI

- Capital controls imposed on depositors at the height of Greece's debt crisis are being lifted after four years. bit.ly/2ZgvpFO

The Telegraph

- Private equity firm Lion Capital LLP, which has invested in food and beverage brands such as Weetabix and Kettle Chips, is lining up a sale of sports nutrition company Grenade, as health-conscious consumers boost fitness brands. bit.ly/30CwbtB

- British smartphone makers Bullitt Group has cut around a quarter of its staff after its founders bought the company back from the private equity firm Exponent and began a turnaround bid. bit.ly/30HVgDy

Sky News

- One of the UK's largest independent financial consultancy firms, Lane Clark & Peacock, is plotting a 200 million pounds ($245.54 million) takeover of the pensions advisory arm of KPMG. bit.ly/2ZBGKQs

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that fifty towns in England will be given a share of 1 billion pounds to revitalise their struggling high streets. bit.ly/30CY6JF

The Independent

- Britain's Labour party is ready to consider all options to "stop the no-deal Brexit disaster in its tracks," Jeremy Corbyn has declared, as he prepares to meet leaders of other opposition parties to discuss parliamentary tactics to prevent UK crashing out of the EU on Oct. 31. bit.ly/2NyaWW1 ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)