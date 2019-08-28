PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc said on Tuesday that London-based Meditor has bought its 40.7 million pounds ($49.97 million) revolving credit facility from its lenders. bit.ly/30Edy8l

- Well pharmacy chain's chief executive officer says the company has spent 7 million pounds building stocks of medicine to prepare for a potentially disruptive Brexit, contrary to government advice. bit.ly/30FxoQT

The Guardian

- British Airways has drafted in almost 100 extra staff to deal with a flood of complaints from customers trying to re-book flights and chase refunds in the run-up to next month's pilot strikes. bit.ly/30EePwv

- The BBC is preparing to launch a rival to Amazon's Alexa called Beeb, with a pledge that it will understand British accent. bit.ly/30CVTxW

The Telegraph

- BP Plc is selling its entire Alaska business to private oil and gas firm Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion, ending six decades of operating in the U.S. state. bit.ly/2ZzjsKO

- The government will not break its "fiscal rules" on public spending in the run-up to Brexit, Chancellor Sajid Javid will warn on Wednesday as there will not be "blank cheques" for Whitehall departments. bit.ly/2ZtVv7L

Sky News

- Topshop owner Arcadia Group's restructuring plans are back on track, after the landlord of its flagship stores in New York withdrew its legal challenge to the process. bit.ly/2ZxWfbS

- Bury FC have been expelled from the English Football League as it failed to secure new ownership after a proposed deal by C&N Sporting Risk earlier fell through at the last minute. bit.ly/2Zz2FaJ

The Independent

- National Westminster Bank Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc have been hit by the second major technical glitch in a week, leaving both banks' main websites out of action for hours. bit.ly/30FNiKX