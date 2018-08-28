PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A Royal Bank of Scotland manager who is subject to a police investigation into allegations that he solicited bribes from the owners of small businesses left the bank with a payoff, it can be revealed. bit.ly/2Nqp0xX

- Pro-EU Tory MPs are reporting sharp rises in applications to join their local parties, deepening fears that they are being targeted by UKIP supporters in a plot to unseat them and elect a Brexit-supporting prime minister to replace Theresa May. bit.ly/2NyyTJO

The Guardian

- German police and politicians have been accused of inadequate planning after outbreaks of far-right violence rocked the east of the country. bit.ly/2BUxDja

- Aston Martin is expected on Wednesday to announce plans to float on the London Stock Exchange in a deal that could value James Bond's favourite sports car brand at about 5 billion pounds. bit.ly/2MEE8ve

The Telegraph

- The UK government has asked Mark Carney to stay on as governor of the Bank of England for an extra year in order to help calm Brexit nerves in the City, according to a report. bit.ly/2NsttjP

- IG Design, which makes greetings cards and gift wrapping, has announced plans to buy U.S.-based gift packaging maker Impact Innovations for 56.5 million pounds ($72.05 million) on a cash and debt-free basis. bit.ly/2LDgt94

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly refused to say whether she would back Brexit now, claiming that how people would vote in a referendum on the final deal is "not the issue". bit.ly/2MVN6U9

- Theresa May has announced a multi-million-pound satellite project to develop a UK rival to the EU's Galileo. bit.ly/2PfuagB

The Independent

- Union leaders are reportedly calling on Jeremy Corbyn to back a referendum on the final Brexit deal. ind.pn/2LyYssx