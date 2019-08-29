PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund wants more freedom to invest in unlisted equities to help it capitalise on the growth of American technology companies. bit.ly/2HsFxjW

- Fracking in Lancashire could remain suspended for weeks while regulators investigate how Cuadrilla Resources caused an earth tremor 25 times bigger than the company had predicted. bit.ly/32amRNS

The Guardian

- Businesses in the UK and Ireland have called for a 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) fund from the Irish government to help them withstand the "Brexit shock" in the event of no deal. bit.ly/2Hwirc7

- Jim Ratcliffe, owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos Group Ltd, is on the hunt for shale gas investments within the U.S. fracking heartlands of the Permian Basin. bit.ly/2HwjdWz

The Telegraph

- Britain's offshore wind farms are about to get bigger after the Crown Estate decided that seven sites could comfortably expand their operations without posing any threat to the environment. bit.ly/2Hw8fjY

- Toyota Motor Corp is taking a 5% stake in its smaller Japanese rival Suzuki Motor Corp in one of the latest tie-ups in the global car industry. bit.ly/2Hw5QFP

Sky News

- The owner of Bury FC has called on the Football League to reverse its decision to expel the club and said if his requests are ignored, he will demand an independent adjudicator is appointed to review the decision. bit.ly/2HumTbi

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc-backed British broadband operator CityFibre has tabled a bid to buy rival TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc's network company, FibreNation. bit.ly/2HxNeFH

The Independent

- British travel operator Thomas Cook Group said on Wednesday it had agreed the main terms of a rescue package with Chinese firm Fosun Tourism. bit.ly/32d21xn