PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Prime Minister Theresa May has been warned that UK-only passport lines at airports will simply generate longer queues for Britons at home and abroad. bit.ly/2LZLpEK

- Ministers are under growing pressure to overhaul the immigration rules so that British forced marriage victims can anonymously block visas for their abusers. bit.ly/2LWSwxW

The Guardian

- U.S. counter-intelligence investigators discovered a suspected Russian spy had been working undetected in the American embassy in Moscow for more than a decade, the Guardian has learned. bit.ly/2LZLU1A

- The government should force medium-sized companies to reveal their gender pay gaps and push for larger law firms to include partner pay, a group of members of parliament recommended on Wednesday. bit.ly/2LT2osv

The Telegraph

- London Stock Exchange Group Plc has triggered its plans for hard Brexit but warned that unclear terms could weaken its attempts to safeguard the City. bit.ly/2OCTKg9

- Shareholders in Kaz Minerals Plc have taken fright as it plans to buy a remote copper project in the far east of Russia from a consortium of investors including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich for $900 million. bit.ly/2Md1p36

Sky News

- Philip Day, owner of high street brand Jaeger, is exploring a bid to save House of Fraser Ltd (IPO-HFD.L) as the department store chain teeters on the brink of collapse. bit.ly/2KnSmur

- State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has approached William Chalmers, who jointly leads Morgan Stanley's global financial institutions group, about becoming its next finance chief. bit.ly/2MgjixY