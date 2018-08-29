PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- President Macron is preparing to throw Theresa May a lifeline by pushing other EU leaders to agree to a close relationship with Britain after Brexit as part of his vision for a united Europe. bit.ly/2PPRORX

- Alex Salmond has stepped down from the SNP, the party he led for 20 years, amid allegations of sexual harassment. bit.ly/2N6gdEE

The Guardian

- Aston Martin has brushed off concerns over Brexit after announcing plans to press ahead with a flotation on the London Stock Exchange that could value the luxury carmaker at about 5 billion pounds. bit.ly/2olLAwE

- Energy firm British Gas has paid out 2.65 million pounds ($3.45 million) after it overcharged more than 94,000 switching customers and wrongly imposed exit fees on thousands of households. bit.ly/2PQsFXg

The Telegraph

- Britain must take back control of its waters after French fisherman attacked UK boats in a row over scallops, Tory Eurosceptics have told Michael Gove as they accused him of "weakness". bit.ly/2PPWyXN

- Oxford biotech Genomics has raised 25 million pounds from investors and announced a collaboration with U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Vertex that might eventually be worth tens of millions of pounds for the small UK genetics company. bit.ly/2Pk3I5Q

Sky News

- David Cameron, the former Prime Minister, is lining up a former executive at China's sovereign wealth fund to join a new investment firm that will back trade links between Britain and the world's second-biggest economy. bit.ly/2MZtI8P

The Independent

- Labour Party has accused Theresa May of "hollow" words after she used a visit to Nigeria to promise tougher action against modern slavery.