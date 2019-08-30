PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The world's biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco, is leaning towards Tokyo as the international venue for its planned $2 trillion stock market listing in a potential snub to London. bit.ly/2HyHRG5

- Business groups representing hundreds of thousands of companies have been given access to 10 million pounds ($12.28 million) of public funds to help them tackle a lack of industry readiness for Brexit. bit.ly/2Hy8VW2

The Guardian

- Toyota Motor Corp is planning to halt production at its factory in Burnaston on Nov. 1 in anticipation of possible disruption to deliveries of parts, amid growing concern among manufacturers that the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. bit.ly/32dyKT4

- Ryanair holdings Plc has told its customers that all of its UK flights will take off as scheduled next week, despite the three-day strike called by the pilots' union Balpa. bit.ly/2HvIccQ

The Telegraph

- Sports Direct International Plc's Mike Ashley is facing a revolt at its annual meeting with investors amid the retailer's efforts to find an auditor after Grant Thornton quit. bit.ly/32d2GPm

- Watchstone Group Plc has accused the law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd of gaining an unfair advantage in negotiations by improperly obtaining Watchstone's confidential information from advisers at PwC. bit.ly/32iHis5

Sky News

- Dixons Carphone Plc is facing an investor backlash over a share bonanza awarded to its chief executive despite a continuing slump in its share price. bit.ly/325PYls

- Five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres Plc has put itself up for sale, weeks after it disclosed accounting issues going back almost a decade. bit.ly/32fFxMd

The Independent

- UK car production declined for the 14th consecutive month in July, slumping by 10.6% from a year ago, as key markets in the EU and Asia remained weak, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. bit.ly/2HAq7tU ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu)