PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Panasonic Corp plans to move its European headquarters from Britain this year amid concerns about the impact of Brexit. bit.ly/2C1Y46v

- Britain's car retailers are bracing themselves for a lacklustre September as next month's registration plate change coincides with the introduction of new emissions regulations. bit.ly/2C4cOBS

The Guardian

- WPP Plc will name company insider Mark Read as its new chief executive officer next week after the world's largest advertising group decided against an external hire to replace its founder, Martin Sorrell. bit.ly/2C9HGRc

- Wonga.com, the British payday lender that owes 400 million pounds ($520.36 million) to over 200,000 in short-term loans has collapsed into administration after it was brought down by a welter of compensation claims. bit.ly/2C2ZflX

The Telegraph

- The UK Government has been attacked by a mysterious group of former Ladbrokes Coral shareholders, which claim delayed reforms to Fixed Odds Betting Terminal stakes have left them 700 million pounds out of pocket. bit.ly/2C3g6VV

- Vodafone Group Plc has won final approval for its plan to defend itself from a brutal price war in India after a merger with rival operator Idea Cellular Ltd cleared the final regulatory hurdle. bit.ly/2LFipxW

Sky News

- Karen Jones, the former chief executive of Spirit Group, has ‎struck a 15 million pounds agreement to sell her Food & Fuel group to the Restaurant Group Plc. bit.ly/2C3qLjo

The Independent

- The Competition & Markets Authority has provisionally cleared the merger of the retail arms of Npower Ltd and SSE Plc that will create a behemoth with 11 million customers. ind.pn/2C3OwrE ($1 = 0.7687 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)