PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Financial Conduct Authority has been warned that it is failing to give financial firms a clear idea of how to prepare for Brexit with fewer than a fifth of respondents to a survey saying it was doing a good job. bit.ly/2fcLcPK

Bob Mackenzie, the former chairman of the AA Plc who was sacked for "gross misconduct", is funding the cost of his own hospital stay after the roadside assistance group cancelled his private medical coverage. bit.ly/2fcX5oU

The Guardian

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has predicted that the financial sector could double in size to be 20 times as big as GDP within the next 25 years, but warned that the government must hold its nerve and resist pressure to water down regulation after Brexit. bit.ly/2uoqJJD

Julius Baer Gruppe AG, a Swiss bank that accepts only customers with at least 2 million pounds ($2.63 million) of assets, is defying Brexit with plans to expand in the United Kingdom through new offices in Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow. bit.ly/2v1BoOl

The Telegraph

The government must set out a detailed vision for a Brexit "transitional" period or risk losing the confidence of business that it can successfully manage to move to a new relationship with the European Union, the Institute of Directors warns Friday. bit.ly/2u92ZxX

Aviva Plz's boss has batted off the suggestion that he might relinquish the chief executive job anytime soon as the insurer he once compared to a "couch potato" continues to spring back to life. bit.ly/2vxlPiH

Sky News

OnTheMarket, the online property portal fighting a fierce battle with rivals Zoopla and Rightmove Plc, is to lift the veil on secret plans to demutualise and list its shares in a bumper stock market flotation. bit.ly/2wbi3IS

Investor Forum, a shareholder body whose members manage assets worth 14 trillion pounds, has waded into the multi-billion pound takeover of Worldpay Group Plc, the FTSE-100 payments group.

The Independent

The Unite union has announced a further two-week strike by British Airways staff working for the Mixed Fleet operation at Heathrow. It will begin on Aug. 16, immediately after the current stoppage ends, and continue to Aug. 30. ind.pn/2u7ekyy