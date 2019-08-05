PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will signal his determination Monday to put the NHS at the centre of any election as he sets out details of a 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) boost to the health service with a promise of more to come. bit.ly/2YAyL5F

Senior Conservative MPs including Justine Greening, Greg Clark and Steve Baker are battling to chair the influential Commons Treasury select committee, the post which was vacated after Nicky Morgan's appointment as culture secretary last month. bit.ly/2YGmoVI

The Guardian

Low-income households in Britain are more vulnerable to recession than they were before the financial crisis, the Resolution Foundation has warned, amid the mounting risks of a Brexit downturn. bit.ly/2YMcYYs

Most firms that export only to the European Union do not have the paperwork they need to carry on their business after a no-deal Brexit, government figures suggest. bit.ly/2YJnL5R

The Telegraph

The owners of Arqiva, UK's biggest towers business, are plotting a break-up of the company nearly two years after they pulled a 6 billion pounds float. bit.ly/2YGlHf4

Olivier Blanchard, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to turn on the spending taps in order to boost the economy after Brexit. bit.ly/2YGqQDP

Sky News

Mike Ashley has moved into pole position in the race to buy Jack Wills, the fashion retailer, in a move which risks inflaming growing tensions between the billionaire tycoon and City investors. bit.ly/2ZwJR8X

The Independent

With less than six hours before an unprecedented strike was due to begin at Heathrow, a temporary truce was reached between the airport management and the Unite union. bit.ly/2ZvZXiX