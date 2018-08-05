PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Big Four auditors have been prioritising their profits ahead of making the best professional judgments, one of the City's most influential investors, Euan Stirling, has claimed. bit.ly/2KvYCAn

Confidence among businesses slid into negative territory in the three months to late July, according to a survey that will boost critics of the Bank of England's decision last week to lift interest rates. bit.ly/2KwKQxw

The Guardian

Landlords have dropped a legal challenge against House of Fraser's plan to possibly close more than half its stores, making it easier for the embattled department store to broker a rescue deal. bit.ly/2KtSx7q

UK's Virgin has been awarded almost 2 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) worth of NHS contracts over the past five years as Richard Branson's company has quietly become one of UK's leading healthcare providers, Guardian analysis has found. bit.ly/2KuUKzE

The Telegraph

City tycoon Michael Spencer has quietly become chairman of investment firm FCFM after snapping up more than 90 percent of the group's shares. bit.ly/2MmaYwJ

Brussels will break its own laws if it refuses to compromise on Brexit, ministers have warned their European counterparts. Senior Whitehall sources said on Sunday that if UK crashes out of Europe without a deal "we will make it clear whose fault it was". bit.ly/2KvKuXM

Sky News

Tom Watson has expressed surprise after being hit with calls to resign over his intervention on anti-Semitism within Labour. The party's deputy leader faced demands to quit on social media after challenging Jeremy Corbyn's handling of the deepening row within Labour. bit.ly/2KvTBYR

The Independent

Senior Tories have piled pressure on Theresa May to allow safe injection rooms for drug users in an effort to prevent drug-related deaths and reduce HIV infection rates. ind.pn/2Mluppz