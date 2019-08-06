PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The UK government has signed a 350 million pound ($425.67 million) contract with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to support Britain's squadron of Typhoon fighter jets. bit.ly/2YJLDGE

Harland and Wolff Heavy Industries, the shipyard that built RMS Titanic, ceased trading on Monday as unions demanded that the government intervene to rescue the Belfast business. bit.ly/2YDnscX

The Guardian

Digital bank Monzo has urged nearly 480,000 customers to change their pins after it left banking information exposed to unauthorised staff for six months. bit.ly/2YJJf2y

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no intention of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement and a no-deal Brexit is his "central scenario", European diplomats have been told, amid hardening evidence in Westminster that the government is expecting to crash out of the European Union. bit.ly/2YMKTjS

The Telegraph

HSBC Holdings Plc has unexpectedly parted ways with its Chief Executive John Flint by "mutual agreement" just 18 months after he was appointed to the role, as the bank revealed plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs in a drive to lower costs and meet future profit targets. bit.ly/2YPwPGe

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc has drawn up a new pay policy for bosses including its founder Tony Pidgley after outrage over payouts worth tens of millions of pounds. bit.ly/2YMHCB6

Sky News

Boohoo Group Plc, the wildly successful online-only fashion business, is in advanced talks to buy Karen Millen, one of the high street's best-known names. bit.ly/2YJfazZ

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, one of Britain's most prominent businesswomen, is to make a surprising comeback to a frontline executive role by taking over the UK operations of Salesforce.com Inc, the U.S. cloud software giant. bit.ly/2YJjob3

The Independent

Tesco Plc said it will slash around 4,500 jobs as part of measures to "simplify and reduce processes and administrative tasks" mainly across its Metro stores. bit.ly/2YNKcqy