PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

House prices rose at their fastest rate since November last month, according to a survey by Halifax, Britain's biggest mortgage provider. bit.ly/2MuhC42

Five million households will see their energy bills rise a year after the regulator increased its price cap for vulnerable customers. bit.ly/2vrq6lZ

The Guardian

The European Union's foreign policy chief called for Europeans to increase business dealings with Iran in defiance of statements by U.S. president Donald Trump. bit.ly/2KABSPC

ITV Plc has joined Hollywood studios including Walt Disney Co and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, two Wall Street banks and the billionaire Walton family in a $1 billion investment to back a new video streaming service for mobile phones. bit.ly/2KALytC

The Telegraph

Rail companies have hatched a plan to mitigate the fallout of a hard Brexit on freight deliveries by creating single border customs checkpoints up and down the country. bit.ly/2vr0SnK

A group of MPs has demanded to know when accounting regulators would publish a closely guarded report into retailer BHS' 2014 audit. bit.ly/2KzQy1L

Sky News

Smiths Group Plc, the FTSE-100 in‎dustrial conglomerate, is close to calling off talks with a rival about a 7 billion pound merger. bit.ly/2OPO4Q7

The takeover battle for Sky Plc, owner of Sky News, took another turn with Twenty-First Century Fox, one of two companies vying for control of Europe's largest pay-TV broadcaster, posting its 24.5 billion pound offer document. bit.ly/2OTyeEe

The Independent

Indian Ride-hailing app Ola has unveiled plans to launch in the UK. ind.pn/2vrgisl