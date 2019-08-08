PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government needs to loosen regulations and automatically authorise tens of thousands of companies to trade with the European Union to minimise disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit, industry leaders have warned. bit.ly/2YUhUuq

The executive chairman of Debenhams will step down next month as the owners of the department stores chain appoint Stefaan Vansteenkiste, a so-called "company doctor", as its next chief executive. bit.ly/2YP7pZu

The Guardian

UK train operators are to pull out of the Interrail scheme, which has allowed unlimited train travel across Europe for a fixed price for almost 50 years. bit.ly/2YSAvXU

Diageo Plc has bought the "game-changing" non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip, adding it to a drinks cupboard that includes Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky. bit.ly/2YQOVb1

The Telegraph

The food and drink industry has called on the government to suspend or waive competition laws in the event of a no-deal Brexit to allow them to co-ordinate and prioritise the delivery of goods to where the are most needed. bit.ly/2YP79tu

Ryanair Holdings Plc pilots have piled fresh misery onto British holidaymakers by announcing industrial action as the public returns from their summer break. bit.ly/2YMzBvX

Sky News

Two-thirds of UK exporters, responsible for around 25% of trade with the European Union, have still not taken the most basic steps to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, new figures seen by Sky News reveal. bit.ly/2ZMfnA0

British Airways travellers have been warned of possible further delays to flights, despite fixing an earlier IT glitch that crashed online check-ins. bit.ly/2YTFhnS

The Independent

Executives at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown Plc will give up their bonuses after hundreds of thousands of customers saw their savings frozen in Neil Woodford's suspended fund. bit.ly/2ZJzH50 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)