PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The health service will curb treatment for conditions such as hearing loss and dementia after NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens set out the first explicit limits on what patients should expect. bit.ly/2nj8ffD

- Senior Democratic Unionist Party figures threatened to bring down the government over Brexit on Thursday while telling European Union (EU) leaders to ignore Irish claims that the peace process could be undermined. bit.ly/2iuiGLP

The Guardian

- British utilities regulator Ofwat has dealt a further blow to Thames Water's reputation by saying information issued by the company cannot be taken at face value. bit.ly/2BpsqdY

- The head of UberEats in Europe, Jambu Palaniappan, has become the latest senior executive to leave the company, as the ride-hailing arm of the business faces further pressure over its working practices in UK. bit.ly/2AmQjDt

The Telegraph

- Britain cannot afford to borrow more without putting the country's financial stability at risk, a senior Bank of England official, Richard Sharp, has warned. bit.ly/2zT1mrc

- The British Business Bank has stepped in to support a new technology fund, Episode 1 Ventures, after the EU's investment agency denied it cash in the wake of last year's Brexit vote. bit.ly/2njxJte

Sky News

- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked the U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley following the firm's warning over the consequences of his party winning power. bit.ly/2j6cma6

- Prime Minister Theresa May has launched her first direct condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying she is "very clear that re-tweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do". bit.ly/2AnD1H6