PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing the prospect of a leadership battle with the 48 letters from MPs that would trigger a contest likely to be submitted this week, The Times has been told. bit.ly/2C1SfDZ

Interest payments on student loans should be scrapped to slash graduate repayments and help Britain’s controversial university funding system to survive, the scheme’s architect has said. bit.ly/2C1SJdh

The Guardian

The embattled outsourcing firm Interserve Plc – which has thousands of government contracts to clean hospitals and serve school meals – is in rescue talks with its bankers as it attempts to convince Whitehall and the City it is not the next Carillion Plc. bit.ly/2C0oWBH

Three Brexit-supporting former cabinet ministers have signalled in television interviews that they would be interested in running for the Conservative leadership if Theresa May is forced to resign after Tuesday night's critical Brexit vote, in a sign of the prime minister's crumbling authority. bit.ly/2BZN2fP

The Telegraph

Ratesetter, the peer-to-peer lending giant backed by struggling fund manager Neil Woodford, fell to a 26.7 million pounds ($34 million) loss for the year to March, according to figures seen by The Daily Telegraph, after it was forced to acquire the "carcass" of a motor lending business. bit.ly/2BZ5GVg

Directors of Britain's biggest private companies are under pressure to clean up their act with a new set of "principles" aimed at preventing another BHS-style collapse. bit.ly/2C0NCKA

Sky News

Former Labour MP Nick Raynsford is being parachuted into an increasingly frantic effort to salvage Crossrail, the 15 billion pounds London rail project that could see its budget soar this week by another 10 percent. bit.ly/2C16UPY

The Independent

Brexit has already added billions to UK public's energy bills and leaving without a deal could wreak further havoc and cost the average household an extra 61 pounds a year, according to research by University College London. ind.pn/2BZBtWb