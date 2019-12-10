PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Supermarket chain Tesco Plc confirmed it is considering a disposal of its retail operations in Thailand and Malaysia as part of a review of its business in the region after "inbound interest" from prospective buyers. bit.ly/2P75Kcb

The Guardian

- The payday lender PiggyBank has collapsed, making it the latest short term creditor to fail in recent weeks amid a fresh crackdown by the City regulator. bit.ly/2LC7FTM

The Telegraph

- Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal has become the biggest investor in Metro Bank Plc fuelling speculation of a possible takeover bid. bit.ly/2DZui0g

- Founders of Boohoo Group Plc Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, have bagged 142.5 million pounds ($182.83 million)from selling part of their stakes in the fast fashion website. bit.ly/2LEyyXr

Sky News

- Dutch investment company Prosus has increased its cash bid to 5.1 billion pounds ($6.54 billion)in an attempt to see off rival Takeaway.com, which agreed an 8.2 billion pounds ($10.52 billion) deal with Just Eat Plc earlier this year. bit.ly/2LG65jP

The Independent

- BuzzFeed UK has been told it will be dissolved in two months if it fails to file its accounts with Companies House. bit.ly/2YwvXUu