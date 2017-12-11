FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 11
December 11, 2017 / 1:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Qatar’s defence minister signed a deal yesterday to purchase 24 Typhoons to be built at BAE System's Warton factory in Lancashire, securing hundreds of production-line jobs for several years and marking the biggest order for the aircraft in a decade. bit.ly/2C13wT6

- The economy will slow sharply next year as trade continues to disappoint despite the fall in sterling since the Brexit vote, the British Chambers of Commerce has warned. bit.ly/2C26tmr

The Guardian

- Four Seasons Health Care is on course for a stay of execution before a crunch debt deadline, after its major creditor offered to drop demands rejected by directors. bit.ly/2C3xjdW

- The European Investment Bank has come under fire for moving towards approving a 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) loan for a gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to western Europe as campaigners said the bank was acting against the EU’s climate change commitments. bit.ly/2C3NOqb

The Telegraph

- Government officials have admitted the plan to put a cap on standard energy prices could scupper growing competition in the energy market, unless the regulator keeps bills high enough to make it worthwhile for consumers to switch. bit.ly/2C14lLG

- Uber will head to court on Monday to fight its London ban, kicking off the first of two crucial legal battles over the next fortnight. bit.ly/2BYWfDc

Sky News

- UK's pensions lifeboat is weighing whether to reject a restructuring proposal for Toys R Us's British operations amid questions about a big loan write-off and bonuses awarded to company bosses. bit.ly/2BYWluy

- David Cumming‎ is in advanced discussions about a senior role running the equities division of Aviva Investors, which manages assets worth more than 350 billon pounds. bit.ly/2C0wceR

The Independent

- The UK's financial watchdog has defended its handling of a report into Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of small business customers following claims it failed to publish the document over fears of being sued. ind.pn/2C0UcOU

$1 = 0.8498 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
