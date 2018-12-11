PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Prime Minister Theresa May abandoned attempts to get her Brexit deal through parliament on Tuesday, pledging to go back to Brussels and seek further "reassurances" on the Northern Ireland backstop. bit.ly/2L7zMJ2

- The Crossrail line through London has been handed a bailout worth up to 2.2 billion pounds ($2.80 billion) amid warnings that the rail scheme could be delayed for two years. bit.ly/2L9obJB

The Guardian

- Superdry Plc co-founder Julian Dunkerton has stepped up his campaign to return to the fashion retailer by voicing his concerns over the company's direction in a City stockbroker note. bit.ly/2L97kGR

- The sharp slowdown in European Union migrant workers coming to Britain has pushed the hiring needs of the National Health Service and the wider public sector to the highest levels in seven years, according to a poll of 2,102 employers across nine different industry sectors by the recruitment firm ManpowerGroup. bit.ly/2L6YQjk

The Telegraph

- Australian pensions giant AMP has agreed to buy the UK's Care Management Group, which caters to people with severe learning disabilities in a deal worth hundreds of millions of pounds, reflecting renewed investor interest in the social care business sector. bit.ly/2L86yKe

- British energy regulator Ofgem confirmed that One Select had ceased trading, becoming the third energy supply company to go bust since the watchdog vowed to toughen up on new entrants to the energy market only three weeks ago. bit.ly/2L8Syjj

Sky News

- Royal London, one of Britain's biggest financial services mutuals, will this week name a board member of the asset management giant Standard Life Aberdeen Plc as its next chairman. bit.ly/2L8RaNx

- Billionaire Vijay Mallya should be extradited from UK to India to face fraud charges over the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, a court in London has ruled. bit.ly/2L9QYOj

The Independent

- The pace of UK economic growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday. ind.pn/2L8GazS ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)