PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bradley Singer, chief operating officer of Value Act, the biggest shareholder in Rolls-Royce has resigned from the aerospace company's board after almost four years, leading to expectations that the U.S. activist investor could cut its stake. bit.ly/2LJx8ed

- Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to restart a compensation scheme it set up for victims of fraud after "serious shortcomings" were found. bit.ly/2REF6Jb

The Guardian

- M&C Saatchi has announced a boardroom exodus with all its non-executive directors and the company's co-founder Lord Maurice Saatchi to leave the crisis-hit business. bit.ly/2RENxEp

- Cases of bird flu have been confirmed at a chicken farm in Suffolk, the government has said and all 27,000 birds at the commercial farm will be culled after a number were found to have the H5 type of avian flu. bit.ly/2t5XOzj

The Telegraph

- Accountant Grant Thornton has been fined 422,500 pounds ($542,067.50) by the industry watchdog for botching an audit of an unnamed listed company in 2016. bit.ly/2Pxkmk7

Sky News

- Britain's biggest discount retailers, The Original Factory Shop's (TOFS) owner for more than a decade, Duke Street Capital, has appointed Deloitte, to oversee an auction during the first half of 2020. bit.ly/2t0XWQs

- The boss of troubled Topshop and Topman, Paul Price is to leave his post at the end of the year for "personal reasons", it has been announced. bit.ly/38rrlUg

The Independent

- J D Wetherspoon Plc is to invest more than 200 million pounds ($256.60 million)in pubs and hotels over the next four years, creating around 10,000 jobs, the company has announced. bit.ly/36onYvm