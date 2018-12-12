PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Theresa May will be put under pressure at her cabinet meeting on Wednesday to start planning for a no-deal Brexit, with ministers around the table expecting a vote on her future to be called within hours. bit.ly/2Lb9HJ5

Financial standards will not be relaxed after Brexit, Philip Hammond pledged as he committed to building close ties with China and India to ensure the City flourishes outside the European Union. bit.ly/2Lacq5C

The Guardian

Poor figures from John Lewis Plc, and a slowdown at Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc have raised fresh concerns that the uncertain political climate is taking its toll on consumer confidence this Christmas. bit.ly/2LbJtpU

The storm clouds of the next global financial crisis are gathering despite the world financial system being unprepared for another downturn, the deputy head of the International Monetary Fund, David Lipton, has warned. bit.ly/2LbxMzD

The Telegraph

WPP Plc will cut 3,500 jobs and shut dozens of offices in an attempt by new Chief Executive Mark Read to steady the advertising giant after a torrid two years marked a bitter parting with the architect of its sprawling empire, Martin Sorrell. bit.ly/2Lb942b

The jobs market has defied Brexit worries and fears of an economic slowdown to add another 79,000 posts in the three months to October. bit.ly/2Ldcnpv

Sky News

UK officials have been warning EU27 nations that a "no-deal" Brexit places a high risk of financial disruption to their banks, Sky News understands. bit.ly/2L9GfTO

Former J Sainsbury Plc boss Justin King is to join the board of Marks and Spencer Group Plc to help "navigate the challenges ahead" as it battles to turn around its fortunes. bit.ly/2LbMg2m

The Independent

The NHS waiting lists for patients in "excruciating pain" or with life-threatening conditions including lung cancers and bowel disease have doubled since 2011, analysis shows. ind.pn/2Lbw01r (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)