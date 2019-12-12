PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Ex-Superdry boss Euan Sutherland was named as chief executive of Saga Plc, the insurance-to-cruises group for the over-50s, replacing Lance Batchelor who announced plans for his departure in June after a profits warning. bit.ly/2Ebtohq

The Guardian

- Stagecoach Group Plc's co-founder and longtime chairman, Sir Brian Souter, is to step down at the end of the year but will remain on the board as a non-executive director. bit.ly/2rtJqR5

- BT Sport is to launch a monthly pass allowing sport fans to watch content including Premier League and Champions League football without a contract for the first time. bit.ly/2Efv8G9

The Telegraph

- Investor Mark Barnett, who works for American fund house Invesco Ltd, has been fired from running the 1.3 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) Edinburgh Investment Trust due to poor performance. bit.ly/2rC3r7X

Sky News

- Sky News confirmed that Bushnell Investment Group had agreed to buy 140 of the 200 Supercuts and Regis outlets placed under threat since their owner, Regis UK, collapsed into administration in October. bit.ly/2seuOVz

- The Post Office will pay almost 58 million pounds ($74.41 million) to former subpostmasters over an IT system which allegedly led to some going bankrupt and others being prosecuted for offences like fraud. bit.ly/2YDrUFS

The Independent

- Attempts by Amazon to buy a minority stake in online food-delivery business Deliveroo were in doubt on Wednesday as the competition watchdog warned it could launch a full-scale investigation into the deal. bit.ly/36t0ENb