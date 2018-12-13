PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A wounded Theresa May limped home from a vote of no confidence on Wednesday after more than a third of Tory MPs rejected her leadership. bit.ly/2C7N59o

More than 30,000 employees working for Dixons Carphone Plc are to be handed "at least" 1,000 pounds ($1,261.70) of shares in a boost for staff morale ahead of Christmas. bit.ly/2C7N1qr

The Guardian

J Sainsbury Plc and Asda have launched a legal challenge after complaining they are unable to meet the deadlines of the competition watchdog investigating their planned 7.3 billion pounds merger. bit.ly/2Ca9Gm5

Six out of 13 "slime" and putty toys have failed to meet European Union safety standards when tested for the presence of a potentially harmful chemical, according to research by a consumer group. bit.ly/2C943nO

The Telegraph

The European Union is poised to reject Theresa May's demands for "legally binding assurances" that the Irish backstop will only ever be temporary, senior EU diplomats have told The Telegraph. bit.ly/2C8i1Xj

Norwegian oil firm DNO will keep up the chase for Faroe Petroleum Plc with a $780m offer after a swift management rebuffing. bit.ly/2Cacks1

Sky News

Legal & General Group Plc is plotting the sale of its general insurance operations in a move that could spur further consolidation in the UK market for home and contents cover. bit.ly/2C9i4ly

British fintech start-up Revolut has secured a European banking licence that will pave the way for it to launch a comprehensive current account and consumer lending operation across the continent from next year. bit.ly/2C917Yz

The Independent

Spain's government is set to agree a 22 percent increase in the national minimum wage next week as part of a bid to ease tensions between Madrid and Barcelona. ind.pn/2LdOhLs