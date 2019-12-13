PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's biggest health and fitness club operator Pure Gym has made its first foray overseas after agreeing to acquire Fitness World Group, a low-cost Danish group for about 350 million pounds ($449.05 million). bit.ly/34iANWy

The Guardian

- Waymo, Google's self-driving car sibling company, has acquired the Oxford artificial intelligence company Latent Logic for an undisclosed amount, giving Waymo its first presence in the UK. bit.ly/35gTCel

- Hedge fund owned by the billionaire investor and anti-Brexit donor George Soros has made a 16 million pounds ($20.53 million) bet against shares in the owner of the Daily Mail newspaper. bit.ly/2PfOXU6

- Autonomy founder Mike Lynch has been accused of lying repeatedly and inventing evidence on the witness stand in a 3.8 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) civil fraud trial. bit.ly/2YJd3tz

The Telegraph

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group is to pay 40 million pounds in compensation to 730,000 customers after it uncovered a group of rogue staff "skimming" cash on foreign money transfers over four years. bit.ly/2PEbkSq

- Fifteen Cornwall, one of the last remaining UK restaurants associated with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, has collapsed with the loss of about 100 jobs. bit.ly/36zqyyV

- Superdry Plc plunged into the red and was forced to admit an accounting blunder as co-founder Julian Dunkerton battles to revive the struggling retailer's fortunes. bit.ly/34fVHpl

Sky News

- The supermarket chain J Sainsbury is fielding takeover interest in its 1.9 billion pounds ($2.44 billion) mortgage book after following larger rival Tesco Plc in exiting the British home-loans market. bit.ly/2EoSWb3

- Premier League settles on interim chief Richard Masters as CEO, amid growing pressure from a number of clubs to end its leadership impasse. bit.ly/2skiCmc ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)