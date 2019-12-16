PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The housing market is expected to be boosted by Boris Johnson's decisive election victory, but property experts fear that it will not fully recover until Brexit is "well in the past". bit.ly/2RUv0UL

An Indian company with deep pockets has promised to wage a price war in an attempt to break into London's fiercely competitive taxi hailing market. Ola, which is backed by Softbank, will launch in the capital next month, hoping to benefit from the problems at Uber Technologies Inc. bit.ly/38ILQvG

Capita Plc, the outsourced services contractor, is launching an IT consultancy in an attempt to put itself in the same league as large, high-margin professional services firms such as Accenture Plc and Cap Gemini. bit.ly/2tm71DM

The Guardian

Chinese firm Jingye poised to buy British Steel has denied the deal is in danger of collapse, amid concern that any further delay in the already lengthy sale process will make the business less attractive to alternative buyers. bit.ly/2RWtNfy

The Telegraph

Liberty Global PLc is understood to be preparing to increase its stake in Formula E by buying out smaller shareholders in deals that would value the venture at about $700 million. bit.ly/38Hc41L

Senior KPMG executives have taken a 6 million pound ($7.70 million) pay cut after a tough year in which a series of accounting controversies and sliding profits forced the Big Four firm into retreat. bit.ly/2LXGyCS

Sky News

BlackRock Inc, which has been an investor in The Hut Group for several years, and Sofina, a Belgian investor, are collectively injecting 66 million pounds in new equity to aid the health and beauty platform's expansion. bit.ly/2PNrg4D