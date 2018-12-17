PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Pressure is mounting on Britain's largest privately owned construction company, Laing O'Rourke, as its banking partners delay signing off on a crucial refinancing. bit.ly/2QBLG3K

An influential Commons committee has requested details of Patisserie Valerie's payment practices with suppliers amid concerns about lengthy delays. bit.ly/2QB20C3

The Guardian

Ministers face a pair of legal challenges to their planning rules on fracking this week, from a national environmental group and the son of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. bit.ly/2Qzs2FD

The UK government faces an extra 10 billion pounds ($12.58 billion) being added to its borrowing as the result of a radical shake-up in the accounting for student loans, with experts warning of increased uncertainty over the outlook for university funding. bit.ly/2QyngIL

The Telegraph

Uber is planning to bring electric bikes to Britain as it seeks to expand beyond its ride-hailing and food delivery services. bit.ly/2QzrXSl

Many non-UK asset managers are considering opening offices in Britain for the first time as a result of Brexit, according to a new analysis by State Street. bit.ly/2QFcdxu

Sky News

Prime Minister Theresa May is to reject the growing calls from MPs for a new Brexit referendum, claiming it would be a breach of faith with voters. bit.ly/2QDOT2T

The Independent

Six days before pilots working for Virgin Atlantic are due to begin a strike, the airline is seeking an injunction to quash the industrial action. ind.pn/2QzOBdA