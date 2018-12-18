PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Theresa May challenged Jeremy Corbyn last night to call a vote of confidence in her government after securing the backing of Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party for her continued leadership. bit.ly/2BrT8UY

Passengers will be allowed to shun failing train operators in favour of better-performing rivals under plans to allow companies to run the same routes. bit.ly/2BpNLFG

The Guardian

Exxon Mobil Corp's alleged role in spreading misinformation about climate change will be scrutinised by the European Union for the first time, in a move welcomed by campaigners. bit.ly/2BuB2Bt

Retailers and producers of packaging will be forced to pay the full cost of collecting and recycling it under the government's new waste strategy. bit.ly/2Bpbaal

The Telegraph

Auditors face a battle on several fronts after regulators set out a wave of proposals aimed at boosting competition, tackling conflicts of interest and tightening oversight of the sector in the wake of a number of high-profile failures. bit.ly/2BozTeL

UK technology start-up Blippar has fallen into administration after rowing investors failed to reach a deal that could have given it a funding lifeline amid heavy losses. bit.ly/2BsVFy0

Sky News

Economy Energy, which is based in Coventry, has drafted in KPMG to undertake a review of its "strategic options", which are said to include a capital injection or outright sale of the business. bit.ly/2BpNiTW

Retail shares are taking a pounding after ASOS issued a profit warning on the back of a "significant deterioration" in sales growth. bit.ly/2Br6EYJ