PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 18

Dec 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Whirlpool, which manufactures the brands, said that machines sold in Britain between October 2014 and February last year could have a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to overheating. bit.ly/2EvbOoM

- Ron Stewart, who was Ted Baker's senior independent director, stepped down on Tuesday with immediate effect following nine years as a non-executive, the period after which directors are no longer deemed to be independent under corporate governance rules. bit.ly/2M55CrK

The Guardian

British energy regulator Ofgem said electricity suppliers will make lower company returns in the next price control period, from 2023, and it will push them to invest more in building a carbon neutral energy system. bit.ly/2YXqCpu

British American Tobacco (BAT) and three other e-cigarette firms have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority, Britain's advertising watchdog, from promoting their vaping products on public Instagram pages in a ruling described as "a huge step forward" by health campaigners. bit.ly/2PugQrI

The Telegraph

- Sky is developing plans for its own local news service Sky News Local, which would build on its successful national rolling news channel with bulletins and in-depth online coverage for the nations and regions, the Telegraph can reveal. bit.ly/34ysFkS

- Royal Dutch Shell has revealed that it paid no corporate income tax in the UK in 2018 despite raking in $731 million of pre-tax profit on revenues of $108bn in the country, in a new report published on Tuesday. bit.ly/2EwKMgs

Sky News

- Andrew Higginson, a former board member at the English Rugby Football Union, has been nominated to chair Premiership Rugby Ltd, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2YXA1NO

- Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the number of people in employment had reached a new record high in the country, as 24,000 more people in work, mainly women, took the total to 32.8 million in the three months. bit.ly/2PxB83z

The Independent

- Persimmon PLC, did not properly instal fire barriers in homes it built across the United Kingdom, a review has found, putting customers at potential risk. bit.ly/2tp5NaF