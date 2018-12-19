PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has picked an internal candidate, Katie Murray, as its new finance chief, raising the prospect that it could become the first big UK bank to have an all-female executive leadership team. bit.ly/2Brj9DP

Prime Minster Theresa May is to start culling Tory manifesto commitments after her cabinet decided Tuesday to accelerate planning for a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2Bugh99

The Guardian

Prime Minister Theresa May will be within 20 votes of winning a parliamentary majority for her Brexit deal if she can gain assurances from the EU that will persuade the Democratic Unionist party to back her deal, senior ministers and Tory MPs believe. bit.ly/2Bv4FTi

Barclays Plc has been slapped with a $15 million fine by a New York regulator over attempts by chief executive Jes Staley and senior management to unmask a whistleblower. bit.ly/2BrZ548

The Telegraph

A subsidiary of mining giant Glencore Plc has paid C$30 million ($22.30 million) to Canadian regulators for misstating the financial position of its copper mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. bit.ly/2Bv1oDL

More British food producers are at risk of going bust within the next six months, one of the country's biggest credit insurers has warned as it tightens its cover for the industry. bit.ly/2BtqYZv

Sky News

Vodafone Plc is poised to start a scramble for one of corporate Britain's most lucrative audit contracts as it prepares to ditch PricewaterhouseCoopers amid an ongoing legal row over the collapse of Phones 4U, the high street retailer. bit.ly/2BqdHRt

British Airways is to resume flights to Pakistan more than 10 years after the airline pulled out of the country in the aftermath of a bomb blast at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, the capital, which killed 54 people. bit.ly/2BufW6n

The Independent

Consumers could save 45 pounds ($57) on their gas and electricity bills after Ofgem said it was "driving a harder bargain" with energy network companies. ind.pn/2BqUyyV