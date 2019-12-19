PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bank of England has discovered that one of its suppliers has been sending an audio feed of its press conferences to high-speed traders who hope to profit by acting on the governor's comments before the rest of the world. bit.ly/2M91fM5

- Britain's Pearson ended a 50-year relationship with Penguin Random House after the sale of its remaining stake in the owner of Penguin Books, in a deal that values the publisher at $3.67 billion, including debt. bit.ly/2PAbYkT

The Guardian

- Britain's competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority said there is a strong argument for introducing regulations to tackle the dominance of Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, including potentially opening up search engine data to rivals and bringing in rules to give consumers greater control over their data. bit.ly/35F1XbG

- The franchise run by Abellio, Scotland's main railway operator, will end three years early after anger from commuters over cancellations and poor services. bit.ly/38UEXYs

The Telegraph

Hyve Group, one of the world's biggest exhibition organisers, has added Shoptalk and Grocerystop to its portfolio in a deal worth $145 million. bit.ly/36OAHYv

Andy Bell, the chief executive of AJ Bell sold 23 million pounds ($29.51 million) worth of his shares in the company, but remains its largest shareholder. bit.ly/2Z1xi60

Sky News

- The hedge funds which own the Co-operative Bank have held talks in recent weeks with a number of Britain's biggest retail banks to initiate discussions with potential bidders. bit.ly/2sIwkPS

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's timetable for agreeing a future trade deal with the EU is "extremely challenging" with "very little time" to conclude negotiations, the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen has warned. bit.ly/2Z0db8n

The Independent

Bank of England will conduct comprehensive tests on how well the financial system can withstand the risks posed by climate change, the central bank said on Wednesday. bit.ly/34EpN61