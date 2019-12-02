PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's biggest high street stores are accused of pushing shoppers into record levels of debt as they pocket hundreds of millions of pounds from credit schemes that charge up to 30% interest. bit.ly/33IWmj7

The Guardian

- British plant-based food maker Meatless Farm has hired the former head of Lidl to chair its board as it looks to exploit the boom in demand for meat alternatives. bit.ly/34H09ia

- The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire, to face charges including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. bit.ly/2DMssQt

The Telegraph

- High-Speed 2 officials are ploughing ahead with preparations for a 270 million pounds ($346.41 million) station in Birmingham despite the cloud hanging over the future of the rail link. bit.ly/2RfvTHj

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is betting on a "Boris boom" and a surge of foreign fund flows into Britain if the election delivers a clear outcome, propelling faster economic growth through the early 2020s than in the struggling eurozone. bit.ly/34FxE4n

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt that advisers to Andrew Tinkler, the former boss of Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc during its ownership by Stobart Group, will lodge an appeal with the Takeover Panel aimed at preventing DBAY Advisers from voting on Dec. 6 in favour of its own rescue bid. bit.ly/2R6zwiq