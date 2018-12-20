PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Flybe could become part of the aviation partnership between Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways after Virgin confirmed that talks about a takeover of the struggling airline are continuing. bit.ly/2QJ2oOY

The race to run HS2 has gained another competitor in the form of Renfe, the state-owned Spanish railway. bit.ly/2QHogtR

The Guardian

Rebellious ministers believe Theresa May will be forced to allow workers earning as little as 21,000 pounds ($26,493.60) to enter UK after Brexit in the face of intense lobbying from businesses demanding the right to employ low-skilled workers from abroad. bit.ly/2QFLd0t

Gatwick airport has advised travellers to check the status of their flights on Thursday after reports of drones being flown over the airfield forced it to suspend flights. bit.ly/2QDr778

The Telegraph

MPs have urged UK competition authorities to investigate Facebook Inc, after a report that millions of users' personal data and private messages had been shared with dozens of companies. bit.ly/2QGpZQf

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed a landmark deal with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer Inc to merge their consumer healthcare units into what will become the world's biggest seller of over-the-counter medications. bit.ly/2QDqPgy

Sky News

A handful of banks will be forced to write multimillion pound cheques to buy shares in the construction giant Kier Group Plc after some of its biggest investors snubbed the chance to take part in a 250 million pounds fundraising. bit.ly/2BsCzbq

Patisserie Holdings Plc, which is run by the entrepreneur Luke Johnson, will announce imminently that RSM has agreed to replace Grant Thornton as its auditor. bit.ly/2QIG1Jw

The Independent

Price caps should be considered as part of radical reforms designed to protect millions of mortgage, insurance, internet and mobile phone customers currently being "exploited" and ripped off to the tune of 4 billion pounds, the competition watchdog has said. ind.pn/2QEz4Jk