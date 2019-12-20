PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 20

Dec 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday its loss-making investment bank NatWest Markets' Chief Executive Officer Chris Marks and Chief Financial Officer Richard Place have both stepped down, raising expectations of deep cuts to the division. bit.ly/34Fg1AX

- British households grew more confident about their personal finances in the run-up to the general election and believe that the outlook for the economy has brightened, according to the GfK confidence index. bit.ly/2Z8NeDK

The Guardian

- Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said on Thursday that Airbnb did not require an estate agent's licence to operate in France as it was mainly providing a tool for presenting and finding accommodation for rent rather than acting as a broker, marking a victory in the company's fight to avoid more regulation by city authorities. bit.ly/2Mcm4GI

- Netherlands's Takeaway.com upped its all-share merger offer for Just Eat PLC to a deal worth 916 pence per share, which would create one of the biggest food delivery groups in the world. bit.ly/38Wgy4Q

The Telegraph

- NMC Health, in a lengthy 3,500 word statement said on Thursday that claims of financial mismanagement at the hospital operator made by U.S. hedge fund Muddy Waters are "false and misleading." bit.ly/36Ro8f6

- Andrew Bailey, head of the Financial Conduct Authority, is set to become the first Bank of England governor of the Brexit era, stepping into one of the most testing periods for the UK’s central bank. bit.ly/2SbQoVy

Sky News

- Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to open a new fulfilment centre in Darlington creating more than 1,000 jobs, adding to the 21 such centres that the company already has across the the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2sHWDG2

- British government is finalising a 120 million pound funding package to help secure a takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group that would safeguard tens of thousands of jobs in and around new Conservative constituencies, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/35HxTMz

The Independent

- The Bank of England has held interest rates at 0.75% but slashed its forecast for growth in the fourth quarter to just 0.1% , having previously expected growth of 0.2%, as Brexit uncertainty continues to hamper activity. bit.ly/38Wwl3v