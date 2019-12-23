PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 23

Dec 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The number of British online retailers in distress has risen by 65 per cent over the past three years to 9,000, according to Begbies Traynor, the insolvency firm. bit.ly/2ZfVodc

- The National Franchised Dealers Association forecasts that new car registrations this year are set to come in at 2.3 million, a fall of nearly 3 per cent and the worst performance on the forecourt since 2.26 million cars were sold in Britain in 2013. bit.ly/2sSNtXh

The Guardian

- Business confidence in the British economy has leaped to its highest level for more than three years following the Conservatives' election win, according to a survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD). bit.ly/2QcnhPl

The Telegraph

- The BBC's Director General Tony Hall has rejected all claims of bias in its British election coverage, insisting that the corporation has the public's trust, saying that provoking the ire of both the Conservative and Labour parties proved that the BBC is impartial. bit.ly/372kXRT

Sky News

- Carlyle Group LP, which owns businesses in Britain including Addison Lee, the minivan operator, and MyDentist, the dentistry chain, has struck a deal to buy Harwood Wealth Management Group for about 100 million pounds ($130.06 million). bit.ly/3719nq0

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to "change course" on High Speed 2 by more than 20 of his own Members of Parliament, weeks after he admitted the controversial project could end up costing the taxpayer more than 100 billion pounds ($130.06 billion). bit.ly/3971UHK