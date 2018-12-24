PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Jim Mattis will be replaced as U.S. defence secretary two months earlier than expected after his resignation letter strengthened bipartisan fears over President Donald Trump's approach to military and diplomatic policy. bit.ly/2QNcfU2

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has expressed frustration at the rising cost of Ireland's new National Children's Hospital, saying that the increases should have been anticipated. bit.ly/2QLqAAn

The Guardian

Food courier Deliveroo has offered to review individual cases after being criticised for sacking more than 100 drivers days before Christmas. bit.ly/2QPGCcg

Pharmaceutical organisations working with Whitehall to maintain medicine supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit have signed 26 "gagging orders" that bar them from revealing information to the public. bit.ly/2QP3Ejo

The Telegraph

The chief executive of Made.com, Philippe Chainieux, has said the online furniture retailer will operate two separate supply chains once Britain leaves the European Union. bit.ly/2QOhDWH

GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Emma Walmsley has rejected speculation that her decision to spin out the drugmaker's consumer goods division was prompted by pressure from shareholders and chairman Philip Hampton. bit.ly/2QLmsA9

The Independent

Mobile phone networks are exposing millions of consumers to text scams that allow payments to be taken directly through their phone bills, frequently for services they do not want and have never knowingly signed up for. ind.pn/2QQxeoX