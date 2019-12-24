PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 24

Dec 24 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Zurich-based lender Credit Suisse Group said on Monday that an investigation had found that Peter Goerke, who at the time was the bank's head of human resources, has been tailed by private detectives "for a period of several days" in February. bit.ly/2tOveD3

- Anglo American has received a crucial operating licence for the "tailings" dam at Minas-Rio in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, preventing the shutdown of one of its biggest mines. bit.ly/2MnVKt3

The Guardian

- The Bank of England has placed Lloyd's of London under special measures after it emerged that emerged that a key whistleblowing hotline serving 1,000 staff was suspended for 16 months, meaning workers had no avenue to report wrongdoing anonymously between October 2017 and February this year. bit.ly/2EOhw57

The Telegraph

Ryanair has failed in its legal bid to prevent one of its former executives Peter Bellew from joining a rival airline, following the Irish airline's attempts to stop the former Chief Operations Officer from moving to EasyJet until January 2021. bit.ly/39bm43I

Sky News

- Britain's richest property-owners Reuben brothers have agreed a sale-and-leaseback deal with Grupo Pacha under which they have acquired El Hotel Pacha, a 57-suite residence on the Balearic island, Sky News understands. bit.ly/2t0ZRo0

The Independent

- Soaring house prices in the over the past four decades have been caused largely by low interest rates, not by a lack of supply of homes, research by the Bank of England has found. bit.ly/2Mq6XcC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)