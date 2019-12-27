PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec. 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- European Union negotiators will use the threat of unilaterally restricting or limiting access to European markets as leverage behind demands that Britain aligns with European regulations and meets a tight timetable for talks on future trade relationship after Brexit. bit.ly/2ZqeOMN

- Britain's Treasury is planning to rip up decades-old public spending rules in an effort to boost economic wellbeing in the north and the Midlands. bit.ly/2QkDnXq

The Guardian

- Walt Disney Co has pulled more than half of its TV box sets from Comcast-owned Sky's streaming service Sky Now, according to research conducted by Ampere, as the entertainment giant prepares to launch its Netflix rival in the United Kingdom next year. bit.ly/2MxonnL

The Telegraph

- British Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that hospital car parking fees in the United Kingdom for blue badge holders and the parents of sick children staying overnight are to end from April. bit.ly/2ZsOr8X

- A bill that will pave the way for a statutory duty of care requiring Facebook, YouTube and other tech firms to do more to protect children from online harms will be introduced next month, amid fears that the British government's plans could be delayed for a year. bit.ly/2t1hft8

Sky News

- Boxing Day shopping visits in the United Kingdom have fallen at the sharpest rate for nine years amid a rainy start to the traditional post-Christmas sales period, according to data company Springboard. bit.ly/37cGCXs

The Independent

- Britain will "always" be welcomed back into the European Union after Brexit, according to Frans Timmermans, an executive vice president of the European Commission, noting that "so much unnecessary damage" has been inflicted on both sides during the bitter exit negotiations. bit.ly/2SsT1T9